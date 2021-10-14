Man, Son Drown In Kali River In UP's Etah

A man and his nine-year-old son drowned in the Kali river in a village in Etah, police said on Thursday.

The man, along with his son Faizan and nephew Aman, had come from Agra to visit a 'mazaar' located under Mirhachi police station area here.

According to the police, Faizan (9) and Aman (18) drowned in the river when they went there to wash hands before paying respects at the 'mazaar'.

Faizan's father Yunis (35) too drowned when he jumped into the river to rescue them, they said.

When the police got to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and deployed divers to rescue the family members.

While the divers managed to fish out the bodies of the father and son, Aman was still missing and efforts were on to trace him, the police added.

