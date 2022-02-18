Man stabbed by unidentified men in west Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by unidentified men in west Delhi's Khyala area, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Ritik Suri, a resident of Vishnu Garden here, they said.

The police said the victim used to frequently visit a friend place's at Raghubir Nagar area on his Royal Enfield bike.

"Some locals became jealous and developed enmity following which a quarrel broke out between them, a senior police officer said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered and two men -- Anshu (19) and Bunty (18) -- have been apprehended, police said.

Teams have been dispatched to apprehend remaining accused, police added. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

