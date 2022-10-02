Man Stabbed To Death By 3 People In Delhi; Family Demands Death Penalty For Culprits

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by three men in North East Delhi's Sunder Nagri on Saturday. As per police sources, the deceased has been identified as Manish (25), a resident of Sunder Nagri.

According to the Delhi Police, a call was made to the PCR on Saturday evening at around 7:40 pm regarding a man being stabbed by 2-3 men in Sunder Nagri under Nand Nagri police station. The victim was shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

During the preliminary inquiry, the three accused men has been identified as Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan, all residents of Sunder Nagri, emerged as main suspects and they have been rounded up. The motive behind the murder is an old enmity. Earlier this month, the victim had lodged an FIR against the three accused over mobile theft and was being pressurised by them to take the complaint back. The accused was attacked previously by the same group of men but this time he lost his life.

The Delhi Police informed that the investigation is underway.

Protest erupts against murder of 25-year-old in Delhi

Following the murder of the Manish, people came out in huge numbers and staged a massive protest against the death of the 25-year-old demanding stern action against those accused. The protesters were seen raising slogans seeking the death penalty against the culprits. Meanwhile, heavy police force and CRPF personnel have been deployed in the area. The police have barricaded the entire area to control the protesters.

Republic TV spoke to Victim Manish's mother as she was present in the protest and was demanding justice for her deceased son, "They should be hanged, My son is gone forever. I want justice for my son"

The victim's sister said, "This has happened before when my brother was once returning from a wedding when they stole his phone and didn't return. Then also they stabbed him, we have the previous videos. This time again they attacked him and slit his throat, stabbed him all over his body"

One of the woman protesters got furious and said, "Three incidents of murder have happened in this area but police never take any action. They don't do anything".

Another woman proter said, "The entire incident is clearly visible in the CCTV camera. The accused stabbed him in front of everyone and threatened spectators of killing them as well if made a complaint against him"

The protesters accused the police of lathi charging them.

(Image: ANI/Republic)