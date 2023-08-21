Man Stabbed To Death Outside Delhi Cafe In Scuffle, One Arrested

A person was stabbed to death after a scuffle broke out at a cafe in Netaji Subhash Place area in Delhi. As per the police officials, one person has been arrested and efforts are underway to apprehend the rest of the accused.

As per the information by police, the deceased has been identified as Vinay, who was stabbed at the cafe on Sunday evening. The incident took place after deceased's cousin Gaurav began an argument along with some other people in the cafe over a minor reason.

After some time, the scuffle got escalated and the victim was stabbed in his leg. He was imeediately rushed to the hopsital, where he succumbed to his injuries and ultimately died.

"We have taken one of the accused into custody and will arrest the remaining accused soon," said Delhi Police.