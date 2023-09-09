Man Stoned To Death In Southeast Delhi While Trying To Save His Son From Miscreants

Amid heightened security in the national capital, a brutal killing of a 38-year-old in the Southeast district of Delhi has put a question mark on the local police’s security claim. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Okhla Industrial Area police station, wherein the man was brutally stoned to death while he was attempting to save his minor son from being beaten up by a group of miscreants. The accused attacked him on his face and head multiple times with bricks leading to his death. Two of the children of the deceased also got injured during the attack by the miscreants.

According to a police source, the incident happened at around 11 am on September 8 in the Sanjay Colony area of Okhla Phase-2. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Hanif (38), a resident of Sanjay Colony. The dead body of the deceased has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem and a probe has been initiated in the matter.

Police are searching for the accused

As per police sources, the deceased is survived by his wife and four sons. The incident is said to have happened at around 11 am, when his 14-year-old minor son had gone to bring his bike parked a little far away from the house. When he went to his bike, he saw 4 to 5 boys sitting on it.

It is being claimed that when Hanif’s son asked them to leave his bike, they started arguing with him and also abused him. When the minor boy objected to the abuse, all the accused boys suddenly attacked him and started thrashing him. As Mohammad Hanif came to know about his son being beaten, he immediately rushed to the spot and tried to save his son.

The accused meanwhile attacked Hanif with bricks and stones multiple times on his head and face and fled the spot. Hanif got grievously injured during the attack, and was rushed to a nearby hospital by his family members, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Later, on the information, the local police reached the spot and after preliminary inquiry, a case of murder was registered at the police station. The police official haven't made an official statement regarding the incident. The police teams have launched a search operation to nab the accused involved in the killing.