Man Sustains Gunshot Injury In Delhi

A 49-year-old man sustained a gunshot injury while he was returning home after a funeral in South Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, police said on Monday.

The victim, Suresh Chand received the injury on his left thigh and has been discharged after treatment, they said.

The matter came to light after police were informed by the Batra hospital regarding a patient with a gunshot injury following which police reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the injured.

According to the police, the victim claimed that on Sunday at around 9:30 pm when he was returning from the funeral, there was a stampede of more than five-six boys near his home and gunshots were being fired. During that process, he accidentally sustained the injury on his left thigh Soon after, his son Lalit took him to the hospital where he was treated, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered.

"The victim can identify the alleged persons and he has denied having any dispute with anyone. The search of alleged persons is going on," she said.

