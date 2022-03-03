Man thrashes wife, alleged lover in Udaipur

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) A man thrashed his wife and another person he suspected of having an affair with her after tying them to a pillar in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Kanhaiya Lal, has been arrested. He suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair with one Manilal for some time, they said.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday when Kanhaiya caught Manilal with his wife.

"Kanhaiya, with the help of two others, tied both of them to a pillar and thrashed them with batons," said Station House Officer (SHO) of Pahada police station Nagendra Singh.

"After being repeatedly hit, Manilal fainted. He was then untied and Kanhaiya shaved his head," he said.

Singh said Kanhaiya was arrested after his wife lodged a police complaint.

A video of the incident also went viral online on Wednesday. The two other accused are on the run and efforts are being made to nab them. PTI SDA NB DIV DIV

