Man Throws Chilli Powder At Salon Customer, Flees With Gold Chain In Nagpur

A man allegedly threw chilli powder in the eyes of a person getting a shave at a salon in Nagpur and escaped with a gold chain, police said on Saturday.

The incident tool place on Friday evening in Kotwal Nagar and the accused has been identified as Bharat Kashyap (30), a history-sheeter, a Rana Pratap Nagar police station official said.

Efforts were on to nab Kashyap, he added.

