Man throws his children into Periyar river, ends life

Kochi, Jun 4 (PTI) A 57-year-old man on Saturday allegedly pushed his two children into Periyar river at Aluva near here and he died by suicide by jumping into it, police said.

Palarivattom resident Ullas Hariharan (57) took the extreme step, police said and added that his children Krishna Priya and Meghnath drowned.

"Locals tried to save the children but they succumbed before reaching hospital. The body of Hariharan was later fished out from the river by police and the rescue team," police said.

The reason behind the act is unknown, police said. PTI RRT KH HDA HDA

