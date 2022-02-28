Man trampled to death by elephant in Rishikesh

Dehradun, Feb 28 (PTI) A 50-year-old seer sleeping on the roadside in Rishikesh was trampled to death by an elephant, police said on Monday.

Madan Das and two of his friends were sleeping on the roadside in the Swargashram area on Sunday night when the loud trumpeting of an elephant woke him up, Lakshman Jhoola SHO Virendra Ramola said.

Before he could run away, the animal crushed him to death, he said.

His friends managed to save themselves, Ramola said.

The man's body was sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh for a post-mortem examination, the SHO said.

An elephant roaming in residential areas has caused concerns among the people as well as the administration. The presence of a large number of devotees in Rishikesh these days to visit the Neelkanth temple has only added to it.

However, Ramola said patrolling has been intensified following the incident, especially along stretches close to forests and devotees are not being allowed to leave for Neelkanth temple after 4 pm. PTI ALM IJT IJT

