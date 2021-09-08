Man tries self-immolation due to alleged police inaction in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A man tried to set himself on fire by pouring petrol over his body here allegedly because he was upset over being thrashed by some people and not being heard by the authorities, police said on Wednesday.

Sarvesh Kumar (25) was beaten by some people of Kalikapur village after which he had given a complaint at Surapur police outpost, his family alleged.

However, the police did not take any action following which Kumar tried to immolate himself on Tuesday, they said.

He was rushed to a community health centre from where he was referred to the district hospital for treatment. His condition was stable, the police said.

SHO (Kadipur) Shivbalak said that he will meet Kumar and inquire about the incident, and further action will be taken on his statement. PTI COR ABN VN AAR

