Man Who Molested DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Arrested; Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

The man who molested DCW chief Swati Maliwal and later dragged her for a few metres when her hand got stuck in his car window in the wee hours of Thursday was arrested by the police.

The accused has been identified as 47-year-old Harish Chandra who was allegedly in an inebriated state when the ugly incident took place. The car of the accused has also been impounded. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

While talking to the media, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said that she was afraid when a car dragged her for 10-15 meters at around 3.11 am near AIIMS. She said that she was reprimanding the car driver while he was making 'lewd gestures' and after which he suddenly pulled up the glass window.

DCW chief speaks to Republic

In an interview with Republic, Maliwal said, "I was on an inspection. I wanted to inspect the safety procedures that are in place, what measures the police have taken and how a woman feels when she is alone at night...I was doing that."

"One car stopped next to me and started gesturing to drop me somewhere. I told him 'I don't need your help my relatives are coming'. He kept gesturing and then very grudgingly moved away and then took a U-turn after 5-10 minutes and then again gesture to me. I recognised him. He started making lewd gestures. It was just sick. When I tried to stop him he rolled over the window and my hand got stuck and he pressed the accelerator hard because of which I was dragged for 10-15 metres and I was screaming. Another man from my team jumped. When he started running behind the car, he (the driver) let me go. It was really scary," she added.

The DCW chief also claimed that there was no police opposite the AIIMS gate 2. "The way the man was dragging me along, I could have been another Anjali because he was just not letting me go. He was on alcohol. When police arrested he admitted that he had drinks," she said.

A case had been lodged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Wrongful restraint), 354 (Molestation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act.