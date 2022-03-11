Man, woman, kill selves in Rajasthan village

Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance on Friday in a village in Jaisalmer district, police here said.

The deceased were identified as Daya Meghwal (19) and Tulsiram (21). Both were neighbours and were found dead near their house in Tavriwala village, Nokh Police Station SHO Mohammad Hanif said.

He said their bodies were handed over to their relatives after post mortem.

A case under section 174 of the CrPC has been filed and police is investigating the reason behind their suicide, Hanif said. PTI AG VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)