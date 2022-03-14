Mangalore Woman Miraculously Escapes Death By Inches After Truck Hits Her Two-wheeler

In a miraculous turn of events, a middle-aged woman riding her scooter barely escaped death after a truck transporting milk rammed into her. The incident took place in Manipal last week. As seen in the video, the woman is wearing a helmet, however, as she was seen approaching a blind spot with a bus blocking her vision of a major part of the road behind, her scooter was hit by an oncoming vehicle and the woman got thrown off her two-wheeler.

The near-death experience captured by a CCTV camera shows the woman crossing the street within the locality of Perampalli near Manipal, on Tuesday, when a truck transporting milk rammed into her. Fortunately, the woman survived with minor injuries. "CCTV footage captures the miraculous escape of a woman after being hit by a truck transporting milk in Perampalli near Manipal on Tuesday. The woman crossing the road has survived with only minor injuries. Wear helmets, ride safely!", the caption of the clip read.

— Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) March 12, 2022

Netizens react to the mishap

After this miraculous escape, people were seen showing concern about the well-being of the woman. While many netizens spoke about the blind spot and blocked ways on roads, some criticised the woman's driving skills. People were amused to see the miraculous escape of the woman while they were relaxed about the fact that this woman received minor or few injuries. They wished for her speedy recovery. "She missed to see the truck coming.. miraculous escape. We should be aware of the blind spots on the road and need to be extra cautious. Wishing her speedy recovery," read one comment. Another one commented, "Wear helmet and cross carefully". This incident had become a great lesson for people to abide by road safety rules.

