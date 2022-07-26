Mangaluru: Bajrang Dal Activists Allegedly Barge Into Pub, Chase Partying-students Out

A case of moral policing erupted in Karnataka's Mangaluru when a few members of the right-wing Bajrang Dal allegedly barged into a pub and disrupted a party which was being organised by students. The Bajrang Dal activists also allegedly chased the students out of the pub.

The incident happened on Monday night when a few Bajrang Dal activists allegedly barged into Woodside Recycle Longue pub near Jyothi circle in Mangaluru City and took the law and order into their hands by disrupting the partying college students. The Hindu activists also asked students to stop partying and chased them out of the pub. Notably, after getting the information, the Mangaluru police rushed to the spot after and asked the Bajrang Dal activist to leave the pub. It is pertinent to mention that when Republic confronted the Bajrang Dal activists on the Mangaluru pub incident, they responded by saying that the partying students were minors and yet they were allowed in the pub.

Mangaluru Police ask Bajrang Dal activists to vacate pub after clash with students

As per the visuals, the students are seen coming out of the pub after being allegedly chased by the Bajrang Dal activists on Monday night when they were partying in Recycle pub.

#BREAKING | Moral policing seen at pub in Mangaluru; Bajrang Dal stops ongoing party; Tune in #LIVE to know the story here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/HMA0xQuQJ6 — Republic (@republic) July 26, 2022

"At around 8 PM yesterday (Monday) in a pub/restaurant called Recycle in North police station limits near Balmata area there was an incident wherein some media persons were informed by some persons claiming to be belonging to some organizations told that in Recycle pub some illegal activities are taking place and it will have to be stopped," a statement released by Mangaluru Commissioner of Police (CP) Shashi Kumar read.

Adding further he said, "Police have also got the information about this and have visited the spot. By then the pub was closing and about 20 boys and 10 girls were also leaving the pub." Notably, the police officer also said that police officers had visited the spot and soon he will also visit there for the investigation.