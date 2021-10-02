Mangaluru Dasara From October 7 To 16

The Mangaluru Dasara will be celebrated from October 7 to 16 at Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara temple here with traditional festivities in accordance with the Covid guidelines, the temple committee announced on Saturday.

Committee president H S Sairam told reporters here that the installation of Navadurga and Sharada goddess will be held on October 7.

Through the 10 days of Dasara, rituals will be carried out in the temple. The festival will be conducted adhering to the Covid protocols. Public should compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distance.

The procession will be restricted as per the Covid protocols. Other than this, the rest of the cultural programmes and rituals will be carried out as per schedule. Use of mobile, photos and selfies are restricted inside the temple and hall.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will take up initiation of decorating the streets of the city with lights, he said.

The committee will make all arrangements for the devotees during the Dasara festival. From October 7 to 16, first and second doses of Covid vaccination will also be provided from 10 am to 5 pm at the temple premises.

Symbolically, a tableau of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru will be taken out from temple via Lady Hll-Lalbagh-PVS and reach back to the temple.

The Dasara meeting was held on Friday, which was attended by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra. He urged the temple authorities and the people to strictly follow strict Covid-19 protocols during the celebration.

