Mangaluru-Delhi Direct Flight Begins Operation

The coastal city of Mangaluru will have a direct flight to the nation's capital with IndiGo commencing operation on the Delhi-Mangaluru sector on Friday.

While 77 passengers reached here, 140 passengers flew to Delhi on the first direct flight in the sector, a release from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here said.

The flight would operate on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The flight leaves Delhi at 7.40 AM and arrive here of 10.15 AM. In the return direction, the plane would leave at 10.45 AM and reach the capital at 1.20 PM.

This direct flight opens connectivity, domestically and internationally to places like Chandigarh, Dehradun, Patna, Ranchi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Dammam, Jeddah, and Riyadh.

IndiGo operates also a transit flight from Delhi to Mangaluru via Pune on these days.

IndiGo has plans also to start flights to Chennai (morning), Kochi and Tirupati from Mangaluru. The airline recently started a through flight to Belagavi via Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, budget airline GoFirst that operated a daily direct flight to Mumbai from here has changed the route via Coimbatore starting today.

The flight leaves Mumbai at 11.30 AM and reaches here at 1 PM and departs for Coimbatore at 1.30 PM reaches there at 2.15 PM. The flight again departs Coimbatore at 2.50 PM to reach Mumbai at 4.50 PM. The airline has made this routing arrangement up to August 11, the release said.