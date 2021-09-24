Manipur CM Inaugurates Oxygen Plant, Other Development Projects In Tamenglong District

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated an oxygen plant, a new 50-bed hospital, and the Tamenglong Natural Football Ground at the Tamenglong district headquarters on Wednesday. According to a press release from the state administration, 32 projects in the Tamenglong and Noney districts were virtually inaugurated, with 28 of them having been completed and the foundation stone for the remaining four having been placed.

"Our aims and objectives are to develop equally whether it is women, youth, or economically backward people and to walk through progressive and development state. Ninety-nine per cent of the development work for Tamenglong is in full swing and let us co-operate with the government in achieving this goal," said the release quoting the Chief Minister.

Singh stated that all health centres would be given uninterrupted electricity from solar energy 24 hours a day, seven days a week so that health operations can be carried out without delay in the event of an emergency.

Manipur CM inaugurates various development projects for Tamenglong

"A backward development fund of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for developing the Zeme tribe of Tamenglong district... A sanction order of Rs 3 crores to build a Joint Tribe Council mini secretariat at the Tamenglong headquarters has also been given," noted the Chief Minister.

He also stated that the shortest road between Tamenglong and Thingou train station will be constructed at the earliest. He remarked, "Tissue culture for the Oranges of Tamenglong is also in the pipeline and under the Central Agriculture University, while over Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned to preserve and promote the orange of Tamenglong." The construction of the long-awaited Tamenglong-Halflong and Tousem roads has already begun, according to the statement.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh At Tamenglong

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has exceptional football skills, which spectators in Tamenglong district were fortunate to witness on Wednesday. When they went up against the Joint Tribal Council (JTC) team, CM N Biren Singh was joined by MLAs and BJP leaders. It's worth noting that Biren Singh was the first football player from Manipur to play outside of the state.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/ANI