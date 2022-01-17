Marriage Registration Services In Mumbai Temporarily Suspended Due To COVID, Informs BMC

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended marriage registration services on a temporary basis across the city. Issuing a press note on Saturday, January 15, it said, "Marriage registration service temporarily stopped due to current COVID-19 situation in Mumbai. The services will be restarted soon with the facility of appointment, date, and time."

Also, tweeting about the same, the civic bodies stated that the BMC is also exploring the provision of a video KYC option for easing the marriage procedures.

Notably, BMC has been carrying out its several services and facilities on a virtual basis and thereafter people concerned with marriage registrations can contact their respective officials for any relevant updates.

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

While Maharashtra is leading the infection tally, Mumbai with a major dip in infections has alone has reported 7,895 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. While a total of 57,534 tests were conducted, the fresh cases have taken the total infections to 9,99,862.

Apart from that, a total of 11 people have also lost their lives due to Covid infections in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 16,257. While total active cases in Mumbai stand at 60,371, a total of 21,025 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Apart from Mumbai, Maharashtra in total has reported 41,327 new cases followed by 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin. Also, as many as eight Omicron cases were reported in the state taking the toll to 1,738.

On the other hand, as the Centre urges citizens to get vaccinated ta the earlier, around 10-15% of the eligible people in Maharastra are yet to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, India on Monday has logged 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. With this, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country climbed to 3,73,80,253 including a total of 16,56,341 active cases.

Speaking about Omicron infections, 8,209 total cases have been detected showing an increase of 6.02 per cent since Sunday.

