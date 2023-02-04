Last Updated:

Married Woman Hangs Herself, Ends Life In UP's Etawah

A newly married woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself in Nagla Ramsundar village here, police said on Saturday.

Balrai police station in-charge Rajneesh Yadav said that the woman, Komal (21), got married to Harendra Singh in December last year. Her husband was unemployed, the police official said.

She hanged herself around 2 pm on Friday, Yadav said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation into the matter was underway. PTI COR CDN NSD

