In a massive update, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED). Last month, ED had attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

Jain is the minister for health, power, home, PWD, industries, urban development, flood, irrigation and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate had said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the attachment of the assets.

The "attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belong to Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain, Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain, and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain."

The ED had further informed that the probe found that during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route.

The ED case of money laundering against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 FIR by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The ED initiated a Money Laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR of 2017 registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Satyendar Jain & Others under the provisions of Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code and Sec 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

An investigation by ED revealed that during the period 2015-16 when Satyendar Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 Crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata based entry operators through Hawala route. These amounts were utilized for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Accordingly, immovable properties worth Rs. 4.81 Crore in the form of land belonging to the above-mentioned companies/individuals have been provisionally attached as per Section 5 of the PMLA, 2002.

Reacting to the Delhi minister's arrest, BJP leader Nalin Kohli told Republic, "Couple of years ago, the news was there about his properties. ED has found sufficient ground to arrest him. Prima facie ED has found something solid to go ahead with such decisions."