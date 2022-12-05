Last Updated:

Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Hotel In Delhi's Karkardooma, 9 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A massive fire broke out in a Ginger hotel located in Delhi's Karkardooma area on Monday morning. Nine fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse down the fire.

A huge cloud of smog was witnessed after a massive fire broke out in a Ginger hotel located in New Delhi's Karkardooma area on Monday morning. The Delhi Fire service dispatched nine fire tenders to the spot in order to douse down the fire.

In the video accessed by Republic, the people who were inside the hotel were seen evacuating from the fire escape of the hotel. While a man was seen breaking the window of the hotel's restaurant so that the smog doesn't accumulate inside the premises as it may cause suffocation. 

No casualties have been reported so far. However, the fire has been doused down and fire-fighting operations are currently underway. The authorities are trying to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Visuals from the fire site

 

