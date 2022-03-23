Massive Fire Breaks Out In Building In Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Area, No Casualties So Far

A major fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi. As per early reports, the fire is brought under control and no casualties have been reported so far.

A level-2 fire was reported on the third floor of a 5-story Vitthal Niwas building. On Wednesday at 12.15 pm, as a level 2 fire was declared, fire engines reached the spot to conduct the rescue operations.

#BREAKING | Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area, 3 fire engines on spot; no casualties reported so farhttps://t.co/RKGV7XZeog pic.twitter.com/PaW6Smezp9 — Republic (@republic) March 23, 2022

In a recent update, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has reached the spot and official details of the incident are awaited.

Fire breaks out in a residential building in the Borivali area

Earlier in February, a fire broke out in a residential building in Borivali area, Mumbai. The fire brigade teams immediately rushed to the spot and no injuries were reported in the incident, according to news agency ANI. Upon receiving information of the building fire, at least four fire engines were rushed to the spot and around 35 people were rescued from the building by the fire brigade personnel.

Mumbai fire department had said the fire was caused due to some problem in the electric wiring. Around 35 people were evacuated from the Paradise Heights building after a fire broke out on its fourth floor.

