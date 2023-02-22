Last Updated:

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Kamla Nagar Area, Rescue Operation Underway

A massive fire broke out in Kamla Nagar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Kamla Nagar

Massive fire breaks out in Kamla Nagar, rescue operation underway (Image: ANI)


A fire broke out in Mumbai's Kamla Nagar slums in the early hours of Wednesday, February 22.

The fire panicked the locals, who informed the fire personnel.

Over ten fire tenders are on the scene to carry out the rescue operation.

Further details are awaited

