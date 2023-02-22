Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Kamla Nagar Area, Rescue Operation Underway

Quick links:
Massive fire breaks out in Kamla Nagar, rescue operation underway (Image: ANI)
A fire broke out in Mumbai's Kamla Nagar slums in the early hours of Wednesday, February 22.
The fire panicked the locals, who informed the fire personnel.
Over ten fire tenders are on the scene to carry out the rescue operation.
Further details are awaited
Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in the slums of Kamla Nagar in Mumbai. Ten fire tenders are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/IdPwxSCSo6— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023