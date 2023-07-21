Massive Fire Engulfs Howrah Market, Over 50 Shops Gutted

A massive fire engulfed West Bengal’s Howrah market on Friday, July 21, in which over 50 shops were burnt. To put out the fire, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However there is said to be a water problem.

“As soon as we got information about the incident, fire engines were sent to the spot immediately from the Howrah headquarters. We are working to put out the fire. However there is some water problem,” said Divisional Fire Officer Ranjan Kumar Ghosh.

The fire allegedly caused damage to hundreds of local businesses. According to officials, many shops are located at the place. No reports of casualties have been reported so far in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still not known. The work of extinguishing the blaze is still going on, he said.

The amount of damage is expected to be several lakhs of rupees.

Further details are awaited.