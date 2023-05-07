Last Updated:

Massive Fire Erupts In Laptop Cell Factory In Delhi's Chand Bagh, One Woman Dead

A massive fire erupted in a laptop cell factory in Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Sunday, May 7 leaving one 30-year-old woman dead.

Megha Rawat
In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire erupted in a laptop cell factory in Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Sunday, May 7 leaving one dead. Delhi Police said that fire tenders took about three hours to bring the fire under control after which a body of a woman, Maya age 30 yrs was found in the bathroom of the basement.

"She was working as a labour in the laptop cell factory. A case has been registered under sections 285/304A IPC. Further investigation is in progress," said Delhi Police

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

