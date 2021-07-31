Massive Sinkhole Opens Up At Hauz Khas, BJP Slams Kejriwal's 'world-class Delhi Model'

A shocking sight was witnessed in Delhi's Hauz Khas area on Saturday after a massive sinkhole appeared under the IIT Delhi Flyover. The portion of the crucial road is said to have caved in after an alleged cracking in the sewer line connected to the Delhi Jal Board, as per authorities. According to Assistant engineer UB Singh, the incident came to the light of the authorities after they received a call at 9:30-10 am by people who informed them that the road under the IIT Flyover had caved in. After receiving the information, the area was barricaded and the traffic department was apprised.

"It was brought to notice btw 9:30-10 am. We barricaded the area and informed the traffic dept. It's not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured," UB Singh told ANI.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a warning over the incident, asking for citizens to avoid using the road. "Due to the collapse of the road near IIT Red Light, traffic going from Adhchini to IIT has been diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai. Please avoid using this route," it said in its advisory.

ट्रैफिक अलर्ट

IIT रेड लाइट के पास रोड धंसने से अधचीनी से IIT जाने वाले ट्रैफिक को अधचीनी से कटवारिया सराय की तरफ ट्रैफिक डायवर्सन कर दिया गया हैl कृपया इस मार्ग के प्रयोग से बचेl pic.twitter.com/xcyhBoN3UC — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 31, 2021

BJP lashes out at Kejriwal

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has reacted to the incident and has lashed out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for showcasing his 'world-class model' for Delhi. "The PWD Department of Delhi Government has dug death wells for the public in the road. See Kejriwal's World Class Delhi Model," West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said, sharing a video of the Hauz Khas road. In the video, authorities can be seen barricading the area and diverting the traffic as incoming cars, buses, and autos try to avoid falling into the sinkhole.

दिल्ली सरकार के PWD विभाग ने रोड में जनता के लिए मौत के कुएं खोद दिए गए हैं।



केजरीवाल का World Class दिल्ली मॉडल देखिये pic.twitter.com/s8IZDMrubZ — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) July 31, 2021

(With Agency Inputs)