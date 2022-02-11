Master Plan has provisions for redevelopment of JJ clusters, improving green cover: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Relocation and in-situ redevelopment of JJ clusters has been proposed in the draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041 by the DDA, with a focus on urban poor, flexibility with mix of uses and relaxed development controls, the government said on Thursday.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said this in a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha.

"The DDA has informed that re-location/in-situ redevelopment of JJ clusters has been proposed in the Draft MPD-2041 with focus on urban poor, flexibility with mix of uses and relaxed development controls," he said in the reply.

Another question was if steps have been taken or proposed by the government to develop or rejuvenate green areas in Delhi under the Master Plan.

"MPD-2021 has provisions to develop lung spaces/recreational areas and green belt to the extent of 15 to 20 per cent of land use. Further, the master plan provides for detailed planning norms and standards for recreational areas/parks from sub-city level to neighbourhood level and green belt," he said in his reply.

In addition to the MPD-2021 provisions, DDA also adopts new initiatives such as provision of STP water for horticulture purposes, solar lighting initiatives, waste management through vermi-compost units, wetland development and indigenous plantation, the minister said.

"Draft MPD-2041 provides for enhancing green blue infrastructure (green assets) i.e., ecological features like forests, orchards, riverside development, planned parks, trees and landscaped areas, recreational greens, green belts, gardens, etc," he added.

Meanwhile, in response to another question on whether it is a fact that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is paying charges to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for purchasing water for supply =to residents ofDDA housing societies in Delhi, particularly in the Dwarka area, he said, yes, the DDA pays charges to the DJB for purchasing water.

"The DDA has further informed that the exemption in water bills for each household water connection up to 20,000 litres per month, is a policy of the DJB and not of DDA," he said in his written response. PTI KND AAR AAR

