Mathura Child Welfare Society stops marriages of two minor girls

Mathura, Feb 20 (PTI) The Mathura child welfare society has prevented two minor girls from getting married off in a rural area of the district, officials said on Sunday.

On getting information that two minor girls of a village under the Naujheel police station area of the district were being married, a police team along with the district’s Child Welfare Society officials visited their village and stopped the marriage, the Child Welfare Society’s Magistrate-cum-Presiding Officer Rajesh Kumar Dixit said.

Asked why he was marrying off his minor daughters, the girls’ father said he was not aware of the law against child marriage, said Dixit.

The father of the girl has also assured authorities that he would not marry his daughter unless they turn major, he said.

The two sisters, one studying in class 9 and the other in class 12, were to be married to two brothers of Baldeo village in the district on February 18, he said, adding the marriage.

“The parents have also been asked to present the girls in the office of Mathura’s Bal Kalyan Samiti (Child Welfare Society) on Monday,” said Dixit, adding the authorities will talk to the girls to know their aspirations and also arrange for their education and training etc to make them self-reliant. PTI CORR RAX RAX

