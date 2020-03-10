Mathura: Devotees Play Holi At Banke Bihari Temple

Several Devotees in Mathura gathered at Banke Bihari Temple and played Holi. One of the major festivals of India, Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun in the Hindu calendar. This coincides with the month of March on the Gregorian calendar this year.

PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter and extended his Holi wishes to the people of the country. In his tweet, PM Modi said, "Many congratulations to all of you on Holi, a festival of colour, exaltation, and joy. Let this festival bring happiness in the lives of all the countrymen."

रंग, उमंग और आनंद के त्योहार होली की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह पर्व सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में खुशियों लेकर आए। pic.twitter.com/xfrfdNaduX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2020

