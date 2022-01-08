Mathura: Farmer Killed In Lightning Strike

A farmer was killed and another injured in a lightning strike on the outskirts of Chhata town in Mathura, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place when the farmers were returning home from their fields, the officials said.

"While 58-year-old farmer Liladhar died on the spot, the other farmer was injured," SDM Kamlesh Goel said.

He said the injured farmer was sent to a hospital, where his condition according to doctors is stated to be stable.

A senior official said the kin of the dead farmer will be given Rs 5 lakh in compensation.

