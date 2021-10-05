Mathura: Panel Formed To Probe Violent Clash Between Doctors

A three-member committee has been formed to probe an incident of violence between doctors outside the Chief Medical Officer’s office in Mathura, officials said.

“The committee consists of ACMO Dr P K Gupta, ACMO Dr Dileep Kumar and senior doctor Dr B D Gautam,” CMO Rachana Gupta said.

She said the panel has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

Medical superintendents of three CHCs had engaged in a fight outside the CMO’s office. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media on Monday.

Gupta said she was not present when the quarrel between the doctors broke out.

