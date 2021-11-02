Mathura: Two Minor Children Found Dead On Yamuna Expressway

Police in Mathura found two minor children dead on the Yamuna expressway with injury marks on their face. They were found from two different places.

Since they could not be identified, their post-mortem will be conducted after 72 hours, officials said.

The bodies were found five kilometres apart on the expressway, police said.

They seem to be in the age group of 8 to 12, police said.

While one of them was found dead in the Naujhil police station, the other body was recovered from the Surir area, SSP Gaurav Grover said. He said both children had face injury.

According to officials, their post-mortem will be conducted by a panel of doctors and a DNA test will be done for identification.

