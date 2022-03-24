Max Temp In Delhi Settles At 35.5 Deg C

It was a warm day in Delhi as the city's maximum temperature settled at 35.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

The weather office predicted strong surface winds over the weekend.

"There will be mainly clear sky on Friday and strong surface winds will sweep across the region during the day time on Saturday and Sunday," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It was a sunny morning in the capital on Thursday and the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. The weather office said the minimum and maximum temperatures on Friday will hover around 20 and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 29 per cent on Thursday, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday.

The Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 24-hour air quality bulletin at 4 pm on Thursday showed that the index value stood at 280.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

