Max temp settles at 25.3 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was 31 per cent, they said. Delhiites woke up to a sunny Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 11.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies throughout the day on Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperature likely to settle at around 26 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 12.1 degrees Celsius. PTI AMP TDS TDS

