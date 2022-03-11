Max temp settles at 29.6 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 91 per cent and 33 per cent, it said.

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 15.3 degrees, a notch above the season's average, it said.

The weatherman has predicted clear sky with strong surface winds on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 31 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 16.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average for the season. PTI AMP AMP TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)