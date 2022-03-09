Max temp settles at 31.1 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Delhi's maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 31.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department predicted a partly cloudy sky on Thursday during daytime with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to around 31 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Residents of the national capital woke up to a sunny and clear morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.2 degrees. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 24 per cent, the IMD said.

The city's 24 hour air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category.

The air quality index (AQI) read 162 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IMD has predicted a rise in the maximum temperature in the coming days.

It is likely to climb up to about 32 degrees Celsius on March 13 and further to 34 degrees Celsius a day later. PTI VA AMP AMP TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)