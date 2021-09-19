Max Temp Settles At 34.4 Deg C In Delhi

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 67 percent.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies for Monday with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature likely to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 34.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 24.6 degrees Celsius.