Max Temp Settles At 36.2 Deg C In Delhi

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature in the city was 26.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 am was 58 per cent, it said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 35.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. PTI AMP TDS TDS

