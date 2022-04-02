Max temp to settle at 38 Deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 51 per cent, they said. The weather department has forecast a clear sky throughout the day with the maximum temperature expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal while the minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the season's normal. IMD officials had said a prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India.

Parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Thursday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places.

The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places between April 3 and 6.

A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD. PTI AMP ANB ANB

