Maximum temperature in Delhi settles at 26 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The national capital on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, according to official data.

The relative humidity at 5:30 pm stood at 45 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature had settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 85 per cent.

On Monday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a high of 25.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 11.5 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky in the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 10 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively, according to IMD data.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category (reading 170), data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI KND NSD NSD

