Maximum Temperature Settles At 26.7 Deg C In Delhi

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, officials said here.

The relative humidity in the city was recorded at 85 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was 10.3 degrees Celsius in the morning, which increased to 14.4 degrees Celsius around 10 am, the IMD said.

On Monday, the minimum and the maximum temperatures in Delhi settled at 13.6 and 31.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category on Tuesday morning. It slipped into the 'very poor' category around 9 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weatherman has forecast southwesterly winds later in the day.

