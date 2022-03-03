Mayapuri gets new underground reservoir

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday inaugurated an underground reservoir of 1.24 crore litres capacity in west Delhi's Mayapuri locality to ensure round-the-clock water supply in the area.

The UGR will benefit around 1.5 lakh residents of Hari Nagar and Delhi Cantonment, he said.

These steps are part of a bigger and highly ambitious endeavour of ensuring 24x7 water supply in the national capital, and "we are leaving no stone unturned to fulfil this commitment," the minister said.

Jain had on Wednesday inaugurated an underground reservoir with 2.95 crore litres capacity in Mundka to meet the demand for drinking water in the region.

Another underground reservoir of 2.68 crore litres capacity was inaugurated in Sonia Vihar. It is expected to benefit around 6 lakh residents in East Delhi. PTI GVS RCJ RCJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)