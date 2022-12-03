MCD Schools To Be Closed On December 5 Following MCD Elections

Delhi government on Friday announced that the MCD schools will remain shut on December 5 after the MCD elections. An official notice was issued to the schools regarding the government's orders for the closure. Although, the classes could still be conducted by the teachers online as an option. Delhi government's notice also notified that the city will observe a one-day holiday for all the government schools on December 3 due to the Delhi MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) Election 2022.

In the letter that was sent to heads of government schools, the DoE Delhi said that December 3 will be a holiday for all the MCD institutions due to the polling preparations that could disrupt teaching. It was, therefore, noted by the government that an order must be conveyed to all the respective authorities, the students, staff members, and other concerned members to implement the decision.

“All the heads of Government schools of the Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3, 2022 (Saturday) is to be a declared holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of the Delhi MCD Election 2022,” DoE's statement on Friday read.

Kejriwal will be defeated in MCD polls: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his "false promises" about the development of the national capital ahead of the MCD polls saying they were unsubstantiated and false. While speaking to Republic TV, Thakur also lashed out against the message being given to AAP's Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail and said that Kejriwal's political party has managed to "cheat even the cheaters."

"Farziwal has been born to make farzi (false) promises, peddle lies, and carry out corruption. And Kejriwal is known as Farziwal because he made big promises to the public. He said he'll install 16 smog towers, but couldn't even install two, both are non-functional. He said if we form a government in Punjab, stubble burning will stop. But no, it is burning more than ever and there is more pollution," Thakur told Republic.

Thakur also asked -- What was the need for Kejriwal to offer massage services to a corrupt leader? He also said that AAP also failed to open schools and universities in the national capital despite making promises. Recalling AAP's performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Thakur predicted that the party would taste defeat in the MCD polls as well.