Meagre Pay, Extreme Heat, Discrimination, COVID Scare Stares At ASHA Workers In The Eyes

While doctors, cops, sanitization workers are being rightfully hailed for their contribution to the society during these trying times, a large section of ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers who are also battling this fatal disease from the front-line are going unnoticed. According to data made available by the all India union Trade union centre, as many as hundreds of them have been tested COVID positive while carrying out their services such as surveys, delivering health facilities to the affected patients in the thick containment zones.

They were launched by the Manmohan Singh government in the year 2005 under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). There are approximately 90,0000 Asha workers in the country. They get ₹3000-4000 per month depending on their assignments and commissions attached to it. Due to the absence of a structured salary system, they end up receiving quite less. The Dehli govt had promised ₹1000/month which is ₹35/day for the COVID duty which has been keeping them ultra busy.

While speaking to Shiksha Rana, the head the group working at a dispensary in the New Ashok Nagar area of Delhi, she expressed her agonising ordeal.

She said "We haven't received any money that was ensured to us by the state government. We were supposed to get ₹35/day for our special COVID duties which I feel is too less as compared to the amount of work we do. We haven't gotten a single off since the outbreak of this disease. We run door to door campaigns in the thickly populated and very dangerous containment zones. Even the protective gear which comprises the basics such as masks and hand gloves, sanitizers, is purchased by us. Nothing is provided by the govt. We are also the front line workers then why the govt has conveniently ignored us?"

Our survival has become a challenge with this meagre salary. We put the lives of our families and loved ones at a huge risk by doing this job. I don't want to infect my babies. We also face extreme amount of discrimination too at the hands of the residents. They sprinkle water on us to shoo us away. They don't talk to us properly while we carry our surveys. It has become so tricky for us to continue with what we do. We feel extremely sad too. In the scorching heat, we expect lil sensitivity from the people too. We face the cons of summer too. I want the govt to not turn a deaf ear to our appeal. We should receive our salaries and incentives for the month of March, April, May and June, if not being hailed" she further added.

ASHA workers form the bridge between the govt and the marginalized people. Ignoring them is jeopardizing the chain that has kept the structure of supply intact.