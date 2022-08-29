In a massive development, a meat ban has been imposed in Karnataka's Bengaluru on August 31 in the backdrop of Ganesh Festival. The Civic Body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday announced a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Republic TV has accessed the BBMP circular regarding the meat ban.

BBMP Circular on Meat Ban

The BBMP circular written in the local language (Kannada) can be roughly translated as, "Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi" day. On Wednesday, August 31, on the occasion of "Ganesha Chaturthi", Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) informed that the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in sales stalls under Burhat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation is completely prohibited. For more information copy of the ban on the sale of meat is attached".

Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader Tanveer Ahmed spoke exclusively to Republic TV and said, "Karnataka government is absolutely running out of issues. Instead of solving Pothole's problems, addressing the aspirations of the youth, unemployment, and curbing the violence in the state, they want to score brownies on such issues. 85% of Bengaluru's population are meat eaters. If the government wants to ban it we will abide by the decision".

(IMAGE: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage)