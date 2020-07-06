Guwahati: Media Houses Have Become New Covid Hotspot As Many Test Positive

As many as 50 media persons (journalist and non-journalist) have tested positive for Covid-19 in Guwahati. The situation is only worsening as more cases are likely to come up this week.

The spread of Covid-19 in the city, particularly among media persons have been witnessed after rapid community spread of the virus in Guwahati. In the last three days alone more than 30 cases have been reported from various media houses. The cases are not confined to any particular media house or medium but have spread among regional channels, newspaper houses as well as web portals.

Guwahati Press Club closed

Keeping in view the increasing number of cases, the prestigious Guwahati Press Club has been closed for the second time within 20 days. Earlier in June, it was closed as a precautionary measure by the authorities after an official's wife, who happens to be a health worker, tested positive.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, general secretary of Guwahati Press Club, Sanjoy Ray said, "With quite a few media personnel testing positive of Covid 19, it is high time that media houses take evasive measures. Needless to say, those tested positive must be provided with all possible support from the media houses, which also needs to be even more accomodative in the current scenario."

Further raising concern about those involved in reporting, he said, "Ground reporting or reporting from containment zones or hotspots should be discouraged to the extent possible, and cases where there is no other alternative to spot reporting, personal protective kit should be provided to journalists." Ray stressed on working with minimum work force on a rotation basis and segregation of teams in a way that they do intermingle.

"Even the television discussions with invited guests/experts ( inside the studios) should be avoided forthwith and instead should take help of the technology in airing their views. We, from the Guwahati Press Club, have meanwhile asked the Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, if a separate could 19 testing camp could be set up for the journalists," Sanjoy Ray said.

Meanwhile, the Press Club of Assam has also expressed shock over the increasing number of cases and urged the media fraternity to come clean on Covid-19 cases.

