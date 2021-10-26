Medical store sealed for selling medicine without licence

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 26 (PTI) A team of health department has sealed an illegal medical store in a village here.

The officials seized medicines worth Rs 50,000 from the store located in Tawli village that falls under Shahpur police station on Monday.

Drug inspector Luv Kush Prasad said the store owner, Waseem, was arrested and a case registered against him. PTI COR MGA MGA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)