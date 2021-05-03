West Bengal
Last Updated:

Meerut: Family Members Create Ruckus After 5 Patients Die In Hospital, Investigation On

Family members of the deceased created a ruckus in Meerut's private hospital over allegations of lack of oxygen however the hospital has denied the shortage.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Relative creating ruckus


Family members of the deceased created a ruckus in Meerut's private hospital, Nutema, over allegations of shortage of oxygen. According to the relatives of the patients, the death occurred due to lack of oxygen however the hospital authorities said that the victims were going through comorbidities. An investigation is underway on the matter. 

After the police force reached the hospital with Chief Medical Officer over reports of ransacking in hospital, the relative of the deceased tried to take the medical inspector's revolver. 

"It is better that I shoot myself," said the relative of the departed.

Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Akhilesh Mohan asserted that he spoke to the doctors on duty who further said that all the patients were suffering from diseases while the relatives are claiming that oxygen supply was stopped for few minutes due to shortage. It has to be seen whether the death occurred due to oxygen shortage or additional diseases that the patients were going through. Visuals have come out showing the family members trying to break the hospital equipment. Earlier, reports had surfaced of deaths due to lack of oxygen in Meerut's Anand Hospital and KMC hospital, investigation on which is going on.

Oxygen supply in Uttar Pradesh

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state amid reports of patients losing lives over oxygen shortage. The CM further informed that the main issue is black-marketing and hoarding. Last week, CM held a crucial meeting with Team-11 on the growing cases of COVID-19 via video conferencing in Lucknow where he gave details on the initiatives taken by his government in arranging medical Oxygen across the state. Assuring that there was no shortage of Oxygen, beds, or lifesaving drugs, the CM revealed that the state had 72 tankers to its service transporting Oxygen across UP.

UP COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, the state recorded 30,983 infections taking the total tally to 13.13 lakh. While 290 more coronavirus deaths were reported that took the toll to 13,162. There are 2.96 lakh active cases, as informed by the health bulletin. Of the 30,983 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,342 were reported from Lucknow, followed by Varanasi with 1,610, 1,571 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,357 from Kanpur, 1,089 from Saharanpur, 1,085 from Ghaziabad, and 1,033 cases from Meerut. In the past 24 hours, 36,650 coronavirus patients have recovered taking the number of recoveries to 10.04 lakh.

