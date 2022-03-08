Meet J&K's Young Entrepreneur Who Aims To Keep Legacy Of Kashmir's Culture Alive

As the country celebrates International Women's Day, meet the young and energetic entrepreneur Sabia, who wants to keep the legacy of Kashmir culture alive at the international platform. The young entrepreneur started her business when she was pursuing graduation from Srinagar Women's College. She didn't stop there and later in 2019 she started her own clothing brand at Baghat Chowk and promoted all kinds of Kashmiri traditional clothing.

"I want to keep the legacy of traditional Kashmir culture alive for the next generation and my motive is to promote it at the international level," Sabia told Republic Media Network.

"It was always a challenge for a new entrepreneur to win the customers. Earlier during the unrest in the valley, the situation due to the abrogation of Aticle 370 which was followed by COVID-19, running a business was a hectic job. I faced all these challenges positively and here I am," the proud owner of The Mirror, a traditional clothing venture, added.

'I give my family 100% credit for my success': J&K's young female entrepreneur

In a conservative society, women face so many challenges when it comes to working outside in the field, and the support from one's family often prove beneficial. Sabia too has a strong family that has been with her throughout her journey.

"The support, encouragement, motivation, guidance, counselling by my family was a morale booster for me and most importantly being rock-solid there by my side when I was down or broken which turned me into a successful entrepreneur. I give my family 100% credit for my success," Sabia said.

The young entrepreneur who is providing employment to more than six women has never felt any sort of insecurity in the business line.

"My commitment and my positive attitude for my business were always there and that didn't make me feel half-hearted and insecure individually," she said.

On International Women's Day, Sabia has a message to the young girls out there; "If you want to win it no one can stop you as the world is not slow to recognise one's proficiency and expertise."

Sabia has several future plans and wants to engage more and more people in her business and generate employment in this part of the world.

(Pic & story input credit: Arawat Mehraj)